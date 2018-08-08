LOS ANGELES — Former "Friends" star David Schwimmer will appear on "Will & Grace" as a new love interest for Debra Messing's character.
NBC said Wednesday that Schwimmer will play opposite Messing's Grace on the sitcom revival that's back Oct. 4 on NBC.
Schwimmer isn't the only familiar face appearing on the second season. Alec Baldwin, Chelsea Handler and Mary McCormack were previously announced guest stars.
"Friends" and the original "Will & Grace" were teammates on NBC's powerhouse "Must See TV" Thursday night comedy lineup in the 1990s through 2002.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Immigration raids in Nebraska, Minnesota target businesses
A large federal law enforcement operation conducted Wednesday targeted businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired — and mistreated — immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally.
Movies
'Superman' actress Margot Kidder's death ruled a suicide
"Superman" actress Margot Kidder's death has been ruled a suicide, and her daughter said Wednesday it's a relief to finally have the truth out.
National
Illinois governor will not send National Guard to Chicago
Gov. Bruce Rauner says he will not dispatch the Illinois National Guard to Chicago to stem gun violence.
National
Kansas' most populous county fumbles 2nd major election
Kansas' most populous county left the rest of the state waiting nearly 13 hours until Wednesday morning for complete primary election results that proved to be pivotal in a high profile and close Republican race for governor — the second consecutive major election fumble by the affluent Kansas City-area county.
Variety
Defiant self-styled prophet sent to prison for child bigamy
A self-styled prophet who helped lead a Utah doomsday cult that believed in polygamy remained defiant Wednesday as he was sent to prison for at least 25 years.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.