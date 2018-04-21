NEW YORK — Broadway is closed to traffic for two Manhattan miles.

On Saturday, 30 blocks of the Great White Way was open only to pedestrians and bicycles from Times Square down to Union Square.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., city officials invited pedestrians and bikers to join the fun and games marking global Earth Day, which falls on Sunday.

In a part of New York normally filled with car fumes and noise, music and dance mixed with fitness classes and educational activities about a sustainable, healthy environment.

In addition to car-free Broadway, the city closed down parts of St. Nicholas Avenue in Harlem, Montague Street in Brooklyn, Shore Boulevard and Woodside Avenue in Queens, and Eagle Avenue in the Bronx.