Up next: NCAA tournament
Sunday: Announcement of the 64-team field (8 p.m., ESPN2)
Friday-next Sunday: Regionals — 16 four-team, double-elimination tournaments on campus sites
May 23-26: Super Regionals (final 16) — eight best-of-three series on campus sites
May 30-June 5: College World Series (final eight) in Oklahoma City
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Pujols' 2 HRs, 3 RBIs to help Angels beat Orioles 7-2
Now in his 19th major league season, Albert Pujols still has the power and bat speed to hit a baseball a very long way.
Motorsports
Reusse: Following tragedy, BIR's Copham takes up challenge of 'a racetrack to run'
Jed Copham drowned off the family boat in the waters near the Sanibel Bridge last fall. His wife continues to run Brainerd International Raceway.
Twins
Lyles overcomes high pitch count, Pirates beat Cardinals 2-1
Jordan Lyles overcame a 30-pitch first inning to combine with four relievers on a two-hitter, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 Saturday for their seventh win in 10 games following an eight-game losing streak.
Wolves
AP source: Lakers hire Frank Vogel as coach
A person familiar with the search says the Los Angeles Lakers have hired Frank Vogel as coach and Jason Kidd as an assistant.
Twins
Tigers use the long ball to beat Twins 5-3 in Game 1 of doubleheader
Michael Pineda turned in a quality start for the Twins but Detroit hit four solo home runs Saturday afternoon.