PARKER, S.D. — A South Dakota school district is using a talking hot dog to announce closures due to the extreme cold .
In a video posted to the Parker School District's Facebook page, Mr. Hot Dog says: "I'm a hot dog! I need some heat! I'm not a cold dog! ... You cannot have school! It's too cold outside."
Mr. Hot Dog — complete with eyes, teeth, a bun and mustard — says he spoke with Superintendent Donavan DeBoer and that school will be closed Wednesday. Mr. Hot Dog suggested students can instead watch Netflix or bake a cake, but "No Fortnite !"
DeBoer told the Argus Leader that he created the video using Snapchat.
