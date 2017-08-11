The ramp from east I-394 to east I-94 in downtown Minneapolis will close Sunday night and not Monday night as the Minnesota Department of Transportation originally announced.

On Thursday the agency put out a news release stating the heavily-traveled ramp would close for two weeks early Tuesday morning. That led to a front page story that appered in Friday's Star Tribune and the Tuesday closing was prominently featured by other local news outlets.

That was wrong, said MnDOT spokesman David Aeikens. "It had always been August 14. It was a communications error."

In its original announcement, the department said the ramp used by 23,000 drivers each day would close for two weeks early Tuesday morning. "Crews will start closing the ramp late Monday, Aug. 14. Motorists will see the ramp closed in time for rush hour Tuesday, Aug. 15," the news advisory said.

On Friday, spokesman David Aeikens said the ramp will close on Sunday night, which will impact Monday's morning rush hour.

The ramp will still be closed for two weeks.

A few drivers have asked if that will impact their ability to get into downtown Minneapolis and use ramps such as those at 12th Street, 6th Street, 4th Street and Washington Avenue. The answer is no. Those ramps will remain open.