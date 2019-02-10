– Pegula Ice Arena remains a puzzle the Gophers are unable to solve.

Nate Sucese had two goals and an assist as high-scoring Penn State completed a weekend sweep with a 6-2 victory over the Gophers on Saturday night.

Penn State (16-10-2, 8-9-1-1 Big Ten) has won nine of the past 11 meetings with the Gophers, including the past six at Pegula. The Gophers missed out on last year’s NCAA men’s hockey tournament after losing their final four games of the season, all at Penn State, which scored at least five goals in each.

It didn’t get any better for the Gophers (11-14-4, 8-9-3) this weekend, as the Nittany Lions outscored them 13-4 over the two games. That gives Penn State 131 goals on the season, tops in the nation.

The Nittany Lions outshot the Gophers 48-24 Saturday, but at least the game remained close going into the third period, as Penn State led 3-2 after two.

Penn State failed to score on a five-minute power play that spanned the second and third periods after the Gophers’ Sampo Ranta was ejected for checking Alec Marsh from behind. However, not long after that penalty expired, Jack Sadek went to the penalty box for holding. The Gophers couldn’t kill off that penalty, as Nikita Pavlychev punched it in with two seconds left on the power play for a 4-2 lead.

Chase Berger scored less than four minutes later, before Sucese flipped in his second goal with 4:46 to play.

For one final insult, with 3:17 left, Nathan Burke’s first goal, off a feed from Tommy Novak on a 2-on-1 break, was waved off when Burke was determined to be offsides.

That was the second Gophers goal waved off on the night. Only 58 seconds in, Brent Gates appeared to score off another 2-on-1 break, but the goal was wiped off on a challenge, as the Gophers had too many men on the ice.

Only 72 seconds later, Sucese scored on a breakaway to give Penn State a 1-0 lead instead. Sucese then appeared to strike again at the 5:18 mark. But this time Bob Motzko challenged and won — Penn State also had too many men on the ice. Gates eventually tied the score, and Sammy Walker gave the Gophers a brief 2-1 lead in the second period.