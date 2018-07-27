"Chilly" Thursday Across The State

Did you enjoy the taste of fall across Minnesota Thursday? Highs were stuck in the 60s and 70s across the state, a good 5-15 degrees below average for this time of year. We were able to make it into the low 70s in the Twin Cities, avoiding seeing our first 60-degree day in July since 2014.

That high of 73 Thursday ties the coolest temperature recorded so far this month at MSP airport. 73 was also the high back on July 19th.

_______________________________________________

It's Just a Cool, Mid-Summer Intermission!

By Paul Douglas

I have a sudden, uncontrollable urge to toss a football and rake leaves. No idea what brought this on. Maybe it's the sound of my furnace kicking in?

Let me be clear and succinct: this is just a meteorological shot across the bow, a subtle (yet blunt) reminder of what's to come. Summer warmth will return, and probably linger into much of September.

While a few people in our midst gripe about sweatshirts in late July, Europe is enduring an extended heat wave and drought. In Hamburg, German water cannons normally used to quell riots are being deployed to city parks, to cool grateful locals. It was so hot the runways buckled in Hannover. 90F north of the Arctic Circle? The aerial extent and intensity of heat this summer is noteworthy.

Lukewarm sunshine returns today, with a few late day showers and T-showers over the weekend. There may be less weather-drama if you can plan your outdoor events for morning and midday.

A few 80s return next week, with a shot at 90 degrees by the second week of August. Think of this as a mid-summer intermission. Enjoy this spell of free A/C!

_______________________________________________

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

FRIDAY: Lukewarm sunshine. High 78. Low 58. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, late-day shower risk. High 79. Low 61. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: AM sunshine, few PM T-showers. High 77. Low 62. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mix of clouds and sunshine. High 81. Low 64. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. High 83. Low 63. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind W 7-12 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Few showers and T-storms. High 74. Low 55. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind NW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny, comfortable humidity levels. High 77. Low 61. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind E 5-10 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

July 27th

1910: Giant hailstones fall in Todd and Wadena Counties. One stone weighed in at 5 pounds.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

July 27th

Average High: 83F (Record: 104F set in 1931)

Average Low: 64F (Record: 49F set in 1971)

Average Precipitation: 0.13" (Record: 6.35" set in 1892)

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

July 27th

Sunrise: 5:53 AM

Sunset: 8:45 PM

*Length Of Day: 14 hours, 52 minutes and 26 seconds

*Daylight Lost Since Yesterday: ~2 minute and 12 seconds

*Next Sunrise Of 6 AM Or Later: August 3rd (6:00 AM)

*Next Sunrise Of 8:30 PM Or Earlier: August 8th (8:29 PM)

_______________________________________________

Minnesota Weather Outlook

A nice weather day is shaping up for Friday across the state as highs will climb into the 70s in most locations. A mix of sun and clouds is expected, however, those clouds could be a bit thicker as you head up toward the Arrowhead.

Highs will be below average once again Friday across the state, but by only up to about 10 degrees. The greatest departure from average values will be across southern Minnesota.

The good news is that temperatures will continue to slowly climb as we head into the weekend and the middle of next week, reaching the 80s again by Monday.

We do watch a few rain chances across the region this weekend and into early next week that may amount a few tenths of an inch or so in the Twin Cities. Storms during this time period should be scattered in nature and mainly confined to the afternoon and evening hours.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

A cold front will continue to dive south and east Friday, stretching from Pittsburgh to northern Texas in the morning hours. This front will help spark off some showers and storms during the day. Storms will also be possible across the Rockies and into the Central High Plains.

With storms across the Central High Plains Friday we will be watching the potential of severe weather. An Enhanced Risk of severe weather is in place across western Nebraska, northeastern Colorado and northwestern Kansas. Large hail and damaging wind are the main threats, although a few tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

Rounds of heavy rain will be possible from the Front Range into parts of the southern Mississippi Valley over the next five days, as well as across parts of Florida. In some areas, five day rain totals could top 2-4”.

_______________________________________________

California funds new dams to protect against future drought

More from the San Francisco Chronicle: “For the first time since California’s dam-building boom ended nearly a half century ago, state officials on Tuesday approved a windfall of cash for new water storage projects, setting the stage for at least a mini-resurgence of reservoir construction. The historic $2.7 billion of voter-approved bond money will go to elevating two Bay Area dams, at Los Vaqueros Reservoir near Livermore and Pacheco Reservoir east of Gilroy, as well as to the development of two much larger dams in the Central Valley. Funds also will go to four less traditional endeavors that store water underground. Collectively, the projects would add about 4.3 million acre feet of water storage across the state, the equivalent of about a dozen of San Francisco’s Hetch Hetchy reservoirs. The new supply is intended to help California weather drought as longer, deeper dry spells are expected to take hold with climate change.”

Solar's Hitting a Cap in South Carolina, and Jobs Are at Stake by the Thousands

More from InsideClimate News: “South Carolina shot from almost no solar energy to having enough to power nearly 100,000 homes in less than four years, but it's about to slam on the brakes. When the state legislature passed its landmark energy bill in 2014, it ushered in a net-metering system that allows residential and smaller-scale commercial power customers with solar panels to get credit at retail rates for the power they produce and send back to the grid. But the legislation had a catch: Once solar output reached 2 percent of utilities' peak power production, the utilities could cap the program.”

UK ‘woefully unprepared’ for deadly heatwaves, warn MPs

More from The Guardian: “There is little government action to ensure homes, hospitals, schools and transport can deal with extreme heat, say MPs, with heat deaths set to triple as climate change bites further The UK is “woefully unprepared” for deadly heatwaves, according to a cross-party committee of MPs, with the government ignoring warnings from its official climate change adviser. One in five homes dangerously overheats during heatwaves today, the MPs found, while on the hottest day of 2016 alone there were almost 400 heat-related deaths. But climate change has doubled the risk of heatwaves and events even worse than the heat currently baking the nation could occur every other year by the 2040s, the MPs report said, with a tripling of heat deaths to 7,000 a year as a result.”

_______________________________________________

- D.J. Kayser