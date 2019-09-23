Phoebe Waller-Bridge described her character in “Fleabag” Sunday night as a “dirty, pervy, angry woman.” She can now add Emmy winner to that list.

The creator and star of the Amazon Prime series earned honors early in the 71st annual Emmy Awards for both writing and acting, upsetting “Veep’s Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who was set to become the only actor in history to take home nine performance Emmys. The show also earned a victory for “Fleabag” director Harry Bradbeer, who made sure to thank his boss.

“Thank you for coming into my life like a glorious grenade,” he said.

What makes Waller-Bridge’s accomplishment even more extraordinary is that she wrote every episode of the streaming series. She is the fourth woman in the past seven years who has been recognized for outstanding writing in a comedy series.

Waller-Bridge also was nominated in her role as a producer for “Fleabag,” as well as “Killing Eve,” which was competing in the drama categories.

She was a welcome newcomer into a club that, at least early in the evening, was favoring longtime members.

For the second year in a row, Bill Hader was named best actor in a comedy series for his work in “Barry.” He is the only “Saturday Night Live” veteran to ever win in the category.

Tony Shalhoub already had three Emmys for “Monk,” as well as a 2018 Tony for “The Band’s Visit.” This time, he took the podium for his supporting work in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

His co-star Alex Bornstein repeated as best supporting actress. She took the opportunity to pay tribute to her immigrant grandmother, who was scheduled to be killed at a concentration camp before she stepped out of the execution line.

“Step out of the line, ladies,” Bornstein said. “Step out of the line.”

Patricia Arquette, who already has both an Emmy and an Oscar, used her win for a supporting role in “The Act” to call for more justice for trans people. Her sister, transgender activist Alexis Arquette, died three years ago.

“I’m so sad I lost my sister Alexis and that trans people are still being persecuted,” she said. “Let’s get rid of this bias that we have everywhere. They’re human beings and let’s give them jobs.”

“When They See Us” standout Jharrel Jerome didn’t have to make any sort of political speech when he took the stage as best actor in a limited series or movie. His win for playing Korey Wise, one of the wrongly convicted Central Park Five, was statement enough, especially with the real-life Wise cheering in the audience.

“I feel like I should just be in the Bronx right now waiting for my mom’s cooking,” said Jerome, who beat out Oscar winners Sam Rockwell, Benicio Del Toro and Mahershala Ali.

Another first-timer was a more familiar face.

Michelle Williams has had Oscar and Tony nominations but no victories. But she can now call herself an Emmy winner. Williams, who played Gwen Verdon in “Fosse/Verdon,” used her acceptance speech to thank the studios for giving her the same pay as co-star Rockwell and imploring the industry to do a better job when it comes to equity, especially when it comes to women of color.

“Chernobyl” was named outstanding limited series with its director and screenwriter also being honored. Too bad its team also had to endure corny jokes from off-screen commentator Thomas Lennon (“‘Chernobyl’s exploding at these Emmys.”)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” won outstanding variety talk series for the fourth year in a row, while “Saturday Night Live” was named outstanding variety sketch series for the third consecutive year. “SNL” executive producer Lorne Michaels got a bit choked up recalling how the episode they submitted for competition included a tribute to the late Chris Farley.

Awards for outstanding comedy and outstanding drama had not been announced at press time, but the Academy made sure to honor “Game of Thrones” and “Veep” just in case the envelopes didn’t contain their names with the casts of both shows coming out for one last curtain call.