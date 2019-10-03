DULUTH — Well, that was a nice autumn.

There’s snow on the ground in northern Minnesota, with one observer reporting 1.6 inches near Celina on Highway 1 west of Cook. The northeast corner of Itasca County had 1.4 inches; there was 0.6 inches near Big Fork; and there’s some snow along the Gunflint Trail as well, according to Steve Gohde with the National Weather Service in Duluth.

“It makes for a pretty contrast with the leaves changing,” Gohde said. “Road surfaces are still above freezing, and it’s mostly just turning wet right away.”

Trees and grass are holding onto the fresh powder a few miles north of Orr on Highway 53, Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras show. It was 33 degrees and there was a light rain reported in that area, near Ash Lake, around 9 a.m.

The Weather Service predicts today’s rain will “gradually diminish” but temperatures won’t — areas of frost are predicted tonight west of Duluth and in northern St. Louis County with lows in the 30s. More rain could be on the way Friday night into Saturday.