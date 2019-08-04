It's Getting Hotter Out There...

_________________________________________________________________________
____________________________________________________________________________
Sunday Weather Outlook
High temps across the state on Sunday will still be running a little bit above average for early August. Readings will warm into the 80s across much of the state, which will be nearly +5F above average. There will also be a chance of showers and storms across the region, especially later in the day.
Still Sticky on Sunday
Dewpoints on Sunday will still be a bit sticky with readings in the mid/upper 60s. Keep in mind that when dewpoints climb into the 70s it feels very tropical, so we won't be too bad, but the humidity will certainly be noticeable. With dewpoints in the 60s and high temps in the 80s, peak heat index values will approach 90F across much of the state. Enjoy the warmth while you can... just think, our average first frost in the Twin Cities metro is in about 2 months (October 12th).
Severe Threat Sunday & Monday
According to NOAA's SPC, there is a SLIGHT RISK of severe storms across parts of the region both Sunday and Monday. A front will slide through the region, which will help develop a few strong to severe storms during the PM hours both days. It appears that large hail and damaging winds would be the primary threat with pockets of locally heavy rain.
_____________________________________________________________________
Weekend Weather Outlook
Here's the weather outlook from Sunday to PM Monday. Note that weather conditions look a little unsettled during the day Sunday with scattered showers and storms possible. The front responsible for the unsettled weather will sag south and kick off more thunderstorms across far southern Minnesota on Monday. Some of the storms on Sunday and Monday could be strong to severe, stay tuned!
Precipitation Potential Through AM Tuesday
According to NOAA's NOAA's NDFD data, there will be pockets of showers and storms across the region both Sunday and Monday that could prodcue areas of rain. While the rainfall amounts don't appear very widespread or heavy, there certainly could be a few localized areas of heavy rain where and strong to severe storms develop.
US Drought Monitor
According to the latest US Drought Monitor (updated on July 30th), much of the state is still drought free! Thanks to significant precipitation so far this year, much of us have had very little to worry about in terms of being too dry. In fact, it's been too wet for many folks, especially earlier this spring when farmers were trying to get into the fields to plant their crops. The only locations that are abnormally dry are those close to the Iron Range and into the Arrowhead.
2019 Yearly Precipitation So Far...
2019 has been a pretty wet year across much of the Upper Midwest. In fact, many locations are several inches above average precipitation, some even in the double digits above average, including Sioux Falls, SD and Rochester, MN. Interestingly, Rochester is at its wettest start to the year on record with 35.48" of liquid and if it didn't rain or snow the rest of the year there, it would be the 23rd wettest year ever in recorded history. Sioux Falls is off to its 2nd wettest start any year on record with 27.21" of precipitation. Meanwhile, the Twin Cities is at its 5th wettest start to the year on record with a surplus of +6.64".
_________________________________________________________________________
8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook
According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook through the 2nd week of August suggests cooler than average temperature hanging on across the northern tier of the nation, while folks across the southern tier of the nation and across much of Alaska will remain warmer than average.
________________________________________________________________________
Well, here we are... Less than 3 weeks away from the start of the MN State Fair. August is the 3rd and final month of Meteorological Summer with average temperatures slowly falling. In fact, the average high at MSP is 83F on the first day of August and is 78F by the end of August. With that said, it can still be quite hot in August. MSP has reached 100F or higher 4 times with the warmest being 103F back in 1936. The extended forecast through the next couple of weeks suggests fairly consistent highs in the 70s and 80s through mid month, which at time could feel warm and sticky, but it appears that we will also fell like early fall, especially as we approaching mid month.
It's Getting Hotter Out There...
By Paul Douglas
According to the World Meteorological Organization, July was the world's hottest month on record. The last 5 years were the warmest ever recorded. The Greenland ice sheet melted 197 billion tons of water into the Atlantic in July alone, enough to raise global sea levels by .5 millimeter last month. Remind me to avoid coastal real estate.
Look, this isn't a fatal heart attack. A rapidly changing climate is more of a chronic condition, like diabetes or epilepsy. Already, weather-related "seizures" are taking place with much greater frequency and intensity. Disruption, dislocation and mass migration is increasing. That's why so many are concerned.
Hot sunshine lures the mercury well into the 80s today, before a (slightly) cooler front arrives with T-storms Monday.
This week won't be as dry as last week was. Models show a few T-storms Wednesday, Friday and late Sunday; highs in the 80s.
I am vaguely optimistic about inevitable climate action. We'll figure this out, because in the end we won't have any choice.
_____________________________________________
Extended Forecast
SUNDAY: Sunny. Lake-worthy. Winds: SW 5-10. High: 87.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance of storms late. Winds: SW 5. Low: 70.
MONDAY: Unsettled. Few t-storms nearby. Winds: W 5-10. High: 83.
TUESDAY: Sunnier and drier. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 65. High: 85.
WEDNESDAY: A irritable sky. Few t-showers. Winds: W 8-13. Wake-up: 67. High: 84.
THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Quite pleasant. Winds: W 5-10. Wake-up: 65. High: 83.
FRIDAY: Another round of showers, t-storms. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 68. High: 82.
SATURDAY: Sunnier, drier, and less humid. Winds: NE 5-10. Wake-up: 63 High: 81.
______________________________________________________
This Day in Weather History
August 4th
1898: Storms dump 4 and a half inches of rain on Montevideo.
__________________________________________________
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
August 4th
Average High: 82F (Record: 102F set in 1947)
Average Low: 63F (Record: 48F set in 1978)
Record Rainfall: 2.65" set in 1941
Record Snowfall: NONE
_________________________________________________________
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
August 4th
Sunrise: 6:02am
Sunset: 8:35pm
Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours & 34 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 28 seconds
Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 1 hour & 3 minutes
__________________________________________________________
Moon Phase for August 4th at Midnight
2.4 Days Before First Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
"On August 4, 5 and 6, 2019, watch for the waxing crescent moon to move past Spica, the brightest star in the constellation Virgo the Maiden. It’s best to catch the moon and Spica at relatively early evening, especially from northerly latitudes. The moon and Spica are fairly high up at nightfall, but then follow the sun beneath the horizon by around mid-evening. Click here to know the moon and Spica’s setting time in your sky. On all of these evenings, the moon is a waxing crescent. Watch for it in the west, the sunset direction, beginning shortly after sunset as day fades to night. Look for the moon and Spica to be closest around August 5. On the following evening, August 6, the moon will be a larger crescent, still near Spica on our sky’s dome."
2019 Preliminary Tornado Count
______________________________________________________________________________
"They slaughtered our ancestors and derailed our history. And they’re not finished with us yet. In these days of insecticides and drained swamps, those of us who live in the rich, temperate world have become accustomed to the luxury of not thinking very much about mosquitoes and the risks they carry. But the insects are still killing more than eight hundred thousand people a year, primarily in Africa. Winegard’s reminder of their enormous potential for destruction is a timely one for all of us. Globalization is helping to spread a new generation of mosquito-borne illnesses once confined to the tropics, such as dengue, perhaps a thousand years old, and chikungunya and Zika, both of which were first identified in humans only in 1952. Meanwhile, climate change is dramatically expanding the ranges in which mosquitoes and the diseases they carry can thrive. One recent study estimated that, within the next fifty years, a billion more people could be exposed to mosquito-borne infections than are today."
_______________________________________________________________________
"Chinese tourists injured after ‘tsunami pool’ malfunctions at water park"
"Scores of swimmers at theme park near North Korean border were injured by a sudden tidal wave that operators say was caused by damaged electronic equipment Some of the 44 people injured suffered fractured ribs after problem with wave-generating machinery caused accident. Forty-four tourists have been injured by a bigger-than-expected wave at a “tsunami pool” in northeast China, according to a local government announcement. The incident occurred at Yulong Shuiyun Water Amusement Park in the city of Longjing near the border with North Korea. Five people were still being treated in hospital for injuries, including fractured ribs, but their condition is stable, according to a notice posted on Weibo by the Longjing city government on Tuesday. “According to the initial stages of the investigation, the incident was caused by a power cut that damaged electronic equipment in the tsunami pool control room, which led to the waves in the tsunami pool becoming too big and injuring people,” the notice said."
See more from South China Morning Post HERE: