DENVER – Jimmy Butler continues to supply late-game heroics for the Timberwolves.
Butler scored eight points in the final 90 seconds Wednesday night to spark the Wolves past the Denver Nuggets 112-104 at Pepsi Center. He finished with 25 points, as did Karl-Anthony Towns, who also added 10 rebounds.
The Nuggets entered Wednesday’s game 11-2 at Pepsi Center and winners of eight consecutive game at home while they’re 5-12 at home. The Wolves ignored that, coming back from as many as 14 points down.
Such disparate numbers led Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau to answer during one more trip to Denver questions about the city’s 5,200-foot elevation and the effect it has on visiting players’ lungs and legs.
“We came in yesterday, we practiced yesterday, practiced this morning,” Thibodeau said. “You deal with it and what’s funny, we talk about it here but we don’t talk about it in Utah. It’s really the same thing. You just have to go in and be ready to go.”
The best Nuggets coach Michael Malone could muster was his team feels “comfortable and confident” at home. It helps that they’ve made good decisions with the game on the line at home and haven’t done so nearly as much away from Denver.
“I don’t have an amazing stat or easy answer to that,” Malone said.
