Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau argues a call against his team while facing the Denver Nuggets in the first half.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins (22) drives the lane for a basket past Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton in the first half.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taj Gibson, front, pulls in a loose ball in front of Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray in the first half.

Gallery: Denver Nuggets forward Trey Lyles reacts after he was called for a personal foul against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taj Gibson, right, goes up for a basket over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, of Serbia, in the first half.

Gallery: Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller, front, and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas look on from courtside seats as the Denver Nuggets host the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taj Gibson, left, covers Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, of Serbia, after he loses control of the ball in the first half.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves center Gorgui Dieng, right, of Senegal, steals the ball from Denver Nuggets center Mason Plumlee in the first half.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler, right, drives the lane past Denver Nuggets guard Torrey Craig in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

– Jimmy Butler continues to supply late-game heroics for the Timberwolves.

Butler scored eight points in the final 90 seconds Wednesday night to spark the Wolves past the Denver Nuggets 112-104 at Pepsi Center. He finished with 25 points, as did Karl-Anthony Towns, who also added 10 rebounds.

The Nuggets entered Wednesday’s game 11-2 at Pepsi Center and winners of eight consecutive game at home while they’re 5-12 at home. The Wolves ignored that, coming back from as many as 14 points down.

Such disparate numbers led Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau to answer during one more trip to Denver questions about the city’s 5,200-foot elevation and the effect it has on visiting players’ lungs and legs.

“We came in yesterday, we practiced yesterday, practiced this morning,” Thibodeau said. “You deal with it and what’s funny, we talk about it here but we don’t talk about it in Utah. It’s really the same thing. You just have to go in and be ready to go.”

The best Nuggets coach Michael Malone could muster was his team feels “comfortable and confident” at home. It helps that they’ve made good decisions with the game on the line at home and haven’t done so nearly as much away from Denver.

Wolves guard Jimmy Butler drove the lane past Nuggets guard Torrey Craig in the first half Wednesday night.

“I don’t have an amazing stat or easy answer to that,” Malone said.