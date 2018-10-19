A United Nations climate change report this month declared the world to be in danger of losing the battle against global warming if extreme measures are not adopted in the next decade. Americans produce an average of 21 tons of carbon a year, about four times the global average, the Natural Resources Defense Council said. But you can make a difference.

1. Commute like a European

Transportation accounts for the biggest share of the U.S. carbon footprint. Biking, walking or taking public transit are the best alternatives.

2. When you do drive, plug in

"Most Americans can make the biggest dent in their individual carbon footprints by cutting transportation emissions," said Juanita Constible, a senior advocate for federal policy at the Natural Resources Defense Council. About 60 percent of carbon pollution from transportation comes from passenger vehicles, while airplanes account for only 9 percent, she said, adding that if we can replace older, fossil-fuel cars with cars using renewably generated, zero-carbon electricity, we will address a significant part of the climate challenge.

3. Follow the sun

Much of the energy we use in our homes comes from power plants. Choose a utility company that generates at least 50 percent of its power from solar or wind. Better yet, install solar panels on your house.

4. Caulk those cracks

In the words of Leonard Cohen, there is a crack in everything — and it probably includes your house. Walk around your home holding a candle and watch to see where it flickers. Sealing air leaks cuts down on heating and air conditioning.

5. Update your appliances

The more energy-efficient an appliance is, the less it costs to operate. Look for the Energy Guide label on new appliances to see their estimated annual energy consumption.

6. Stay cool in laundry room

Washing with cold or cool water and drying on low or on an energy-efficient setting that switches to low partway through the cycle saves energy. It can also lengthen the life of your favorite T-shirt.

7. Eat like a horse; go veggie

If every American swapped one meat meal a week for an all-vegetarian meal, it would cut emissions, Constible said. Much of the food we buy is grown in other parts of the world, where meat production can wreak havoc on the environment.

8. Light the way to savings

Incandescent light bulbs are to be phased out by 2020. Light-emitting diode (LED) bulbs use a fraction of the energy of incandescents.

9. Lawns are so 20th century

In the place of that square of grass, give your yard over to native plants. "Native plants require less water and maintenance than nonnative varieties and provide more food sources for birds as our warming planet changes their habitats," said John Rowden at National Audubon Society. "A great thing people can do for the environment is stop mowing — which produces carbon."

10. Take it on the road

Advocate for your city or state to use native plants on public land. The move could save the state money and also help protect wildlife along the highways.