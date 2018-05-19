Paige Curry tried to keep calm Friday morning as a gunman tore through the halls of Santa Fe High School, eventually killing 10 people and injuring another 10. The 17-year-old watched as a girl nearby panicked. Curry, herself terrified, considered running out of the building, but her teacher told her to stay indoors and hide. So that’s what Curry did.

Moments later, the massacre ended. The suspected shooter was arrested. Curry had survived.

A television reporter, Foti Kallergis, then asked the student for an interview. Was there a part of her that thought this wasn’t real — that this couldn’t happen at her school?

Her answer would shake many across the country.

“No,” she said, without looking directly at Kallergis. “There wasn’t.”

“It’s been happening everywhere,” she said with a shrug. “I’ve always kind of felt like eventually it was going to happen here, too.”

The Southeast Texas shooting was the 16th so far this year at a school during school hours, according to a Washington Post analysis. The Post’s analysis found that since 1999, shootings during school hours have killed at least 139 children, educators and other people; another 277 have also been injured.

And the rampage came just three months after a gunman in Parkland, Fla., killed 17 students and staff members at a high school. What happened in Santa Fe was just the latest in a seemingly endless string of shootings at schools, churches, and movie theaters — places where American people’s routines have been upturned with sudden gunfire and tragedy.

Curry’s words, delivered emotionally yet assertively, are heartbreaking to many who can’t imagine that the nation’s children view themselves as potential targets.

“Paige Curry, I am so sorry you had to go through this. I am so sorry you’ve felt that way. I am so sorry you were right,” one person wrote on Twitter.

It used to be that students who survived these horrors were made out to be shocked victims. That began to change after Parkland, where student outrage led to a reinvigoration of the gun-control movement. Curry is further evidence of the change. She is expectant and aware. The massacre was not surreal for her. It was not even a surprise.

On Friday, President Donald Trump expressed heartbreak and frustration about the shooting and said his administration would do “everything in our power” to keep guns away from those who should not have them.

“This has been going on too long in our country — too many years, too many decades now,” Trump said in the East Room of the White House, where he was making remarks on prison overhaul. He pledged to “protect our students, secure our schools, and to keep weapons out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves and to others.”

But even this expression of grief — and the promise of action — has become familiar. In October, the president vowed to prevent a repeat of the massacre at a concert in Las Vegas. In February, after the Parkland shooting, he vowed to challenge both the National Rifle Association and his Republican allies in Congress by taking action to improve school safety and impose new gun restrictions.

Since he took office, there have been mass shootings at a congressional baseball practice, a church in Texas, a Waffle House and more than a dozen other places.

In a Twitter post Friday afternoon directed to the Santa Fe school community, Trump posted his earlier comments, saying, “we are with you in this tragic hour, and we will be with you forever…”

But as the small city outside Houston began to confront its losses and authorities started to investigate the shooting, there was little indication Trump’s White House intended to make a new and aggressive push for gun restrictions.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary, said a school safety commission Trump created after the Florida shooting had been “activated” to resume discussions on the matter and would meet early next week.

“I don’t have anything to announce on that front at this point,” Sanders said when asked about the prospect of new gun control measures. “But certainly, conversation’s ongoing about the best ways to protect kids from across the country.”

For many survivors of the Parkland shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the scenes out of Texas were all too reminiscent of what they lived through just three months ago.

Students being led out of school in a line by police. Chaos and confusion as friends and family tried to locate loved ones. Children crying in their parents’ arms. Police vehicles surrounding the school.

Kaitlyn Jesionowski, a survivor of the Parkland shooting, said it all came rushing back: the fear, the anxiety, the stress. “I started replaying what happened to us in my head, over and over.”

Student activists who led hundreds of thousands of people in a Washington rally against gun violence in March said this latest incident serves as yet another reason to continue their work.

But most of the Parkland students just wanted their peers in Texas to know that they understood the pain they faced.

“My heart is so heavy for the students of Santa Fe High School,” Jaclyn Corin, a Parkland student, said on Twitter. “It’s an all too familiar feeling no one should have to experience. I am so sorry this epidemic touched your town — Parkland will stand with you now and forever.”

The New York Times contributed to this report.