When the mobster biopic "Gotti" premiered at the Cannes Film Festival recently, it was the end of a long, arduous process — and the challenges aren't over.

The film, which boasts no fewer than 29 executive producers on its final cut, has been in the works for nearly a decade, sparking so many casting headlines that it became fodder for a running joke in Hollywood.

Star John Travolta joined the project more than six years ago, and the movie finally was shot two years ago. Distributor Lionsgate Premiere slated the film for a minuscule theatrical release before being released on video. When the production team learned of the studio's plans, a last-ditch effort was made to buy back the rights just 10 days before its planned release.

Edward Walson, the owner of a New Jersey cable TV company who produces and finances films through his Sunrider Productions, was largely responsible for reclaiming the film from Lionsgate. At the movie's premiere, he said he was so moved by an emotional father-son scene between John Gotti Sr. (Travolta) and Jr. (Spencer Rocco Lofranco) in prison that he decided to buy the film.

"I thought, 'This movie has so much potential,' and it was originally gonna go straight to video," he said. "Shortly after I bought the movie, I decided: We must bring it to the greatest festival in the world here in Cannes."

With Walson's blessings, actor-turned-director Kevin Connolly spent six weeks recutting the movie, which is based on a book by John Gotti Jr. The movie follows Gotti Sr.'s rise to notoriety in the New York crime world, painting him as a loving father and husband who just happened to orchestrate murders on the side. It's this version of "Gotti" that U.S. audiences will see in theaters this summer.

When the reworked film was submitted to Cannes, festival artistic director Thierry Fremaux agreed to a "private screening" — a rare situation in which a film is not part of the official selection but receives a festival-sanctioned gala premiere and post-screening party.

"Thierry, we wouldn't be here without you," Travolta said at the party. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart, because your admiring our film will boost our film like you did with 'Pulp Fiction.' There's nothing like the Cannes Film Festival to give a rocket under a film globally, so I thank you for that."

Despite Travolta's optimism, Connolly, best known for playing the talent manager E on HBO's "Entourage," is well aware of the dark cloud of negativity that has followed his film.

"There's hundreds and hundreds of very successful movies that had their challenges getting made," he said. " 'Gangs of New York' took Scorsese 25 years to make. It's just the nature of the business. It's not uncommon. I'm not really quite sure why this movie has gotten that kind of thing, because it happens all the time."

Because the film did not play in competition, it had no chance at any awards. And based on the strongly negative reviews from the few outlets that sent critics to the premiere, the odds of it winning an award would have been rather low, anyway.

Indiewire snarked, "This isn't really one of those movies where things make sense." While The Hollywood Reporter bluntly stated, "The film is pretty terrible: poorly written, devoid of tension, ridiculous in spots and just plain dull in others."

Still, Travolta remains proud of it. After the Cannes screening, he told the crowd that "seeing that film for the first time on a giant screen blew me away. I just couldn't get over how good it came to fruition."

Besides, perhaps because of the many ups and downs his career has weathered, the actor isn't one for regrets. When asked how he feels today about the notorious sci-fi flop "Battlefield Earth," which was released in 2000 and put a significant dent in the actor's post-"Pulp Fiction" momentum, Travolta insisted he measures success his own way.

"I don't believe in regret," he said. "Picasso had sketches he didn't sell and weren't as popular as other things. Every artist has an audience for different things they do, so there's no fixed idea of what success is."