LOS ANGELES — Taraji P. Henson got more than a card on Mother's Day.
The 47-year-old "Empire" actress got engaged to former Super Bowl star Kelvin Hayden.
Henson posted a photo on Instagram showing off her diamond ring. She says the day started with a Cartier love bracelet before the 34-year-old corner back dropped to his knee. She wrote, "I said yes y'all!"
Henson has a 24-year-old son from a previous relationship.
Hayden intercepted a pass for a 56-yard touchdown when the Indianapolis Colts beat the Chicago Bears 29-17 during the Super Bowl played in 2007. He also played for Atlanta and finished his NFL career with the Bears in 2014.
