HOUSTON — It's a girl for supermodel Kate Upton and her husband Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander.
Upton used her Instagram site to announce the birth of the couple's first child — Genevieve Upton Verlander — and the date Nov. 7. The site features a black-and-white photo of an infant with her hand to her mouth.
Further details about the baby and where the child was born weren't released.
Upton and Verlander wed last November in Italy, after the pitching ace helped the Astros win their first World Series. Upton in July announced the pregnancy, also on Instagram, in a post with the hashtag "pregnant in Miami."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
50 years in, Chisholm's historic victory offers inspiration
In a history-making election, plenty of new and unexpected faces — many of them black and brown, many of them female — will now be taking their first steps into their congressional futures.
National
On SNL, Pete Davidson says sorry to wounded vet he mocked
"Saturday Night Live" cast member Pete Davidson has apologized for mocking the appearance of a veteran who lost an eye in Afghanistan.
Variety
Prof sues over rebuke for calling transgender student male
A professor is suing officials at his small, public university in Ohio after receiving a written warning for violating its nondiscrimination policy by not addressing a transgender student using the gender terms preferred by that student.
Celebrities
It's a girl for model Kate Upton, Astro Justin Verlander
It's a girl for supermodel Kate Upton and her husband Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander.
National
Election brings divided power back to Minnesota's Capitol
Minnesota voters' choices in Tuesday's election will give the state another Democratic governor and a Legislature split between Democrats and Republicans, the latest experiment with divided government in Minnesota that has produced mixed — and sometimes few — results.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.