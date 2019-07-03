Shame of Thrones: Stupidity War

Through Oct. 12: Actor Lauren Anderson marks her 50th show with Brave New Workshop in an improv-based mashup of characters inspired by two franchises — the dragon-y one and the superhero one. Together, they take on contemporary foes including cancel culture and social media. (8 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Brave New Workshop Comedy Theatre, 824 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $25-$36, 612-332-6620 or bravenewworkshop.com).

Chris Hewitt