NEW YORK — It will be lights out on part of the Statue of Liberty as work is done on the monument's electrical system.
The National Park Service says the lights that illuminate the exterior of the statue will be turned off Thursday night. But the lights on the statue's torch, crown and pedestal will still be on.
The park service says the exterior lighting shutdown is necessary to complete work on Liberty Island's electrical system. The work is being conducted at night to avoid daytime electrical outages that would affect visitors.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Kale to go: Amazon to roll out delivery at Whole Foods
Amazon delivery is coming to Whole Foods.
Variety
USA Gymnastics sets up fund for athletes abused by Nasser
USA Gymnastics has established a fund that it says is designed to assist gymnasts who were victims of former sports doctor Larry Nassar.
Variety
Twitter turns first profit ever, but problems remain
Twitter beat Wall Street's cautious expectations with its first quarterly profit in history, but that isn't going to solve the company's broader problems any time soon.
Variety
It'll be lights out at Statue of Liberty for electrical work
It will be lights out on part of the Statue of Liberty as work is done on the monument's electrical system.
Variety
Homeless man helps save father suffering heart attack
A Massachusetts family is trying to repay a homeless man who helped save a father suffering from a heart attack.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.