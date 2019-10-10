The words have been uttered: “Black Friday.”

As part of its annual sale of high-end Magnolia TVs and home theater systems, Best Buy Co. Inc., is guaranteeing “Black Friday pricing” to members of its rewards program.

Best Buy says the promotion isn’t specifically designed as an opening salvo to the holiday shopping season, which gets its unofficial start around Thanksgiving. It offers “Black Friday in July” sales, after all.

While the promotion on its Magnolia brand happens every year, this is the first time the nation’s largest consumer electronics retailer has offered a price guarantee. Making it exclusive to members of its loyalty program also is unusual.

The price guarantee applies to most Magnolia items, including premium televisions, sound systems and accessories. Prices for televisions range from about $1,500 to $4,500.

Amazon already has matched the prices, according to CNET. Best Buy says if its price goes lower between the end of the annual sale on Oct. 20 and Dec. 1, it will refund the difference to those who have signed up for its free loyalty program.

“It’s an example of one more way we’re bringing new value and experiences to our My Best Buy members,” spokeswoman Carly Charlson said.