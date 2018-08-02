– Nick Nutter, an All-American heavyweight wrestler at Ohio State turned professional martial arts fighter, sat watching the television last January as one by one, the young women, former gymnasts — some of them Olympians — took the stand in a courtroom in Michigan, and in wrenching testimony, detailed how their team doctor, Larry Nassar, had used his power to sexually abuse them.

The memories that Nutter for so long had tried to bury came surging back, he said: how when he was in college, his team doctor groped him "19 exams out of 20," how the doctor once called him to his house for an emergency treatment of a poison ivy rash, carefully laid down and smoothed out a white linen sheet on his bed, then repeatedly groped his genitals when he was supposed to be treating the rash — and how for two decades, the burly no-holds-barred fighting veteran had said nothing.

Watching the Nassar trial "woke up the beast," he recalled in Cleveland before a flight to Florida for work. Nutter said he had always believed, " 'He's a doctor, I'm sure he's got a reason to be doing it.' " But that was precisely the reasoning that so many female victims of Nassar had used, and now they were coming forward — many of them half his size but with seemingly so much more courage.

He said he picked up the phone and called his former college teammates to ask, " 'Are you watching this stuff?' "

"Michigan State is what got us to say, 'Hey, it can happen even to guys,' " Nutter said.

More than 100 men have now come forward to say they were molested by Dr. Richard Strauss, a team doctor and physician at Ohio State University from the late 1970s to the 1990s, according to an independent investigation commissioned by the university. Three lawsuits have been filed accusing Ohio State of enabling a sexual predator, putting the school into a new and expanding category that includes Michigan State University, where Nassar preyed on female athletes and Olympic gymnasts; Pennsylvania State University, where a former football coach, Jerry Sandusky, raped young boys; and the University of Southern California, where a school gynecologist is accused of sexually abusing female students.

In some sense, what separates Ohio State's abuse scandal from others are the victims: young adult men, many of them muscular wrestlers, left to grapple with pain and anguish that they believed they were not entitled to. Having built their identities around traditional notions of toughness and stoicism, many are struggling with a new identity — #MeToo, or in their case, #UsToo.

Complicating it is the assistant wrestling coach at the time, Jim Jordan, who is now a conservative congressman running to be speaker of the House next year. Jordan has denied knowing anything about sexual misconduct and insinuated that some of the accusers may have political motives.

"People say this is conspicuous that this comes out now," said Michael Rodriguez, a former wrestler who said he was abused by Strauss. "But to me, this is all about #MeToo."

Rodriguez recalled watching the news with his 13-year-old daughter last fall when the TV program did a segment on Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct and the broader moment of reckoning that it had spawned. "Oh my God — I have one of those," Rodriguez told his daughter. "I have a 'hashtag MeToo.' "

David Mulvin, the captain of the wrestling team in 1978, remembered opening up a local paper and reading that other men had come forward to name Strauss as their abuser. "My jaw dropped," he recalled. "I said, 'So I didn't do anything wrong.' "

He said he had been masturbated by Strauss for nearly 20 minutes after seeking treatment for a fungal infection caused by a genital burn from his wrestling gear.

Like Mulvin, some victims harbored shame and guilt for the obvious physical response to abuse that female victims do not display, Nutter explained.

"People felt guilty," he said of teammates he has spoken to. "I guess they feel like an erection is an agreement. It's saying, 'This is something I like.' "

Over drinks at a dive bar here, or seated in the corner of a deli, one weekend last month, the wrestlers reminisced and poked fun at their own reactions to the episodes, roaring with laughter. Joking about it was, for them, the only socially acceptable way to discuss what happened.

"Society teaches you it's embarrassing to talk about" sexual abuse, said Steve Snyder-Hill, who said he was groped by Strauss on a visit to the Ohio State student health center, then filed a complaint against the university in the 1990s.

The university responded that it had no other complaints about the doctor. "I think it has everything to do with power. Someone has power over you, and it doesn't matter what gender you are."

To this day, certain memories still tug at them: how Strauss' breath smelled as he leaned in to grope them; how strangely long his fingers seemed. For Nutter, it is a recollection of the doctor — who killed himself in 2005 — smoothing out the wrinkles of the white linen on his bed.

"Little things, I can't erase it from my head," he said. "I'll have those memories of him laying that sheet on the bed forever."