Finn Wolfhard has been having a great couple of years.

Since the 16-year-old Canadian actor broke out in Net­flix's sleeper hit "Stranger Things," he's been heavily in demand for popular spooky franchises, including Warner Bros.' 2017 megahit "It" (which surpassed "The Exorcist" to become the highest-grossing horror film domestically) and next month's animated "Addams Family" movie.

Next year he'll star in "Ghostbusters 2020" and the horror remake "The Turning" based on Henry James' novella "The Turning of the Screw." But Wolfhard insists his genre-heavy résumé is purely circumstantial.

"A lot of it is coincidence that I've done [so much] horror," he said." But I love horror because what makes a great horror movie is that it's not just scary, it's [a little of] everything. In a real-life horrifying situation there's always [some] comedy or something sad."

This month, Wolfhard reprised his role as Richie Tozier in "It Chapter Two," which picks up on the second half of the Stephen King horror tome, and he has a supporting role in the decidedly non-horror drama "The Goldfinch," which opened Friday.

Although the projects couldn't be more different, in both films Wolfhard shares his character with an adult counterpart. Preparation with the adult actors varied. "For 'The Goldfinch,' Aneurin [Barnard], who plays older me, was shooting first so I almost had to work off of him," he said. "Our director John Crowley got sound bites from him and saved them so I could listen to them and [hear] how he spoke and what his mannerisms were."

Finn Wolfhard (second from left) with castmates and director Andy Muschietti on the set of “It Chapter 2.”

Bill Hader plays the adult Richie in "It Chapter Two." To prepare, the younger actor spent a few days hanging out with Hader, but it was mostly for Hader's benefit. "I felt like he could just go back and watch the movie, watch what I did," said Wolfhard.

We caught up with the young actor during a press day for "It Chapter Two."

Q: I read that you got your first acting job from Craigslist. Had you always wanted to be an actor or did it just kind of fall in your lap?

A: Well, I kind of did the math in my head when I was like, 9. I was like, "Well, if I want to make films" — because I want to be a director — "I could just go on a film set and learn there." And then I ended up falling in love with acting and the set and making friends all the time. And so I've just been doing that ever since.

Q: What kind of movies do you want to make?

A: Indies and lots of human stories. But comedies, totally. I'd love to make a horror movie, that's definitely where I want to be one day.

Q: Had you read "The Goldfinch" before being cast as young Boris?

A: I hadn't. I still haven't read the whole thing, but I read my character's stuff.

Q: What attracted you to the script?

A: It's like a classic '70s kind of film, just the subject matter of it, and it's a real human story, which you don't get a lot of anymore. I mean you do, but a lot of them are watered down. This one is a really, really serious and true telling of what it's like to grow up with loss. I just loved how the characters were just so honest.

Q: What were the differences in shooting the first "It" and "Chapter Two"?

A: Well, "It" was just the kids, so it was like three months of hanging out every single day. "It 2" we weren't in as much but still had [to shoot] flashback scenes so it was the same experience, just kind of on a shorter scale. It was just as fun, just for less time.

Q: What did it feel like returning to the role of Richie? Was it difficult getting back into character?

A: No, because Richie is kind of part of me now. I was basically just playing myself for a summer, so it was easy to kind of step back into it.

Q: With the popularity of "Stranger Things," how long do you think the show will continue?

A: As long as the Duffer [brothers] keep liking to do it, in my opinion. We'll go for as long as they want to go, which could be one, two or three [more seasons]. It's one of those things where it's like the "Harry Potter" movies, where you want to see these kids grow up.