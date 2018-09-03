JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says troops have killed a knife-wielding Palestinian man who approached an army checkpoint in the West Bank.
The military said that the alleged assailant had "a drawn knife in his hand" and soldiers shot and killed the man Monday.
The military said no soldiers were wounded.
The incident occurred near the settlement of Kiryat Arba, a hardline settlement in the southern West Bank. The area, near the city of Hebron, is a frequent flashpoint of violence.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
3 charged with murder of Missouri woman in Belize
Authorities in Belize say three people have been arrested and charged with murder for the death of a retired Missouri woman.
World
Mexican president blames state, local police for crime surge
Mexico's outgoing president has given his last state of the union address and blames state and local police for the surge in violent crime.
World
German authorities take aim at far-right party's youth wing
German authorities plan to step up surveillance of the far-right Alternative for Germany amid growing concern the third-largest party in parliament is closing ranks with extremist groups.
World
The Latest: Brazil museum turned to crowdfunding this year
The Latest on the fire at Brazil's National Museum (all times local):
World
Argentina announces new taxes, ministry cuts amid turmoil
Argentina's President Mauricio Macri announced new taxes on exports and the elimination of several ministries on Monday in a bid to halt economic turmoil that has sent the peso to record lows.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.