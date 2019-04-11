YEHUD, Israel — An Israeli spacecraft has failed in its attempt to make history as the first privately funded lunar mission.
The SpaceIL spacecraft lost contact with Earth late Thursday, just moments before it was to land on the moon, and scientists declared the mission a failure.
The small robotic spacecraft, built by the non-profit SpaceIL and state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries, had hoped to match a feat that has only been achieved by the national space agencies of three countries: U.S., Russia and China.
"If at first you don't succeed, try try again," said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was on hand for what organizers had hoped to be a celebration.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Assange, Ecuador had relationship akin to a testy telenovela
The relationship between WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and the Ecuadorians who granted him asylum had the ups and downs of a telenovela.
World
The Latest: Commander says Israel spacecraft crashed on moon
The Latest on Israel's attempt to land spacecraft on the moon (all times local):
World
The Latest: Ecuador leader says Assange 'miserable hacker'
The Latest on the arrest of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in London (all times local):
World
Retired Pope Benedict wades into clergy sex abuse debate
Pope Benedict XVI has ventured out of retirement to publish an essay blaming the Catholic Church's sex abuse scandal on the sexual revolution of the…
World
Israeli spacecraft fails in attempt to reach moon
An Israeli spacecraft has failed in its attempt to make history as the first privately funded lunar mission.