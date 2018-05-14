JERUSALEM — Israeli soccer club Beitar Jerusalem says it wants to add "Trump" to the team's name.
The club's social media accounts say the team "from now on will be called 'Beitar Trump Jerusalem.'"
The proposal by the club's leadership was announced Sunday, one day ahead of a new U.S. Embassy being inaugurated in Jerusalem.
U.S. President Donald Trump made a campaign promise to relocate the embassy from Tel Aviv. Palestinians also claim east Jerusalem as their future capital city.
The soccer club says "President Trump has shown courage, and true love of the Israeli people and their capital."
Beitar is second in the Israeli league with one game left, and has qualified for next season's Europa League.
