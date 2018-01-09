JERUSALEM — An Israeli died of wounds sustained in a West Bank shooting, a hospital official said Tuesday night as the military searched the territory for suspected Palestinian gunmen.

Guy Elad, a doctor at Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba, said immense efforts were made to save the man's life, but his "wounds were too severe."

Israel's Channel 10 TV said shots were fired from a vehicle that overtook the man as he was driving in his car.

The station said he sustained multiple shots to his upper body, including the neck, and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The attack took place near Havat Gilad, an Israeli settlement outpost near the Palestinian city of Nablus.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war.

Some 400,000 Israelis live in settlements in the West Bank, which is home to 2.2 million Palestinians.

The Palestinians claim the territory as part of their future state.