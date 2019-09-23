– Israeli President Reuven Rivlin summoned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his chief rival Benny Gantz to a meeting at his official residence Monday night in hopes of brokering a deal that would weld their two closely divided parties into a unity government.

Both politicians quickly agreed. The invitation comes as the country waits for Rivlin to announce which candidate he wants to make the first attempt at forming a government based on results from last week's national parliamentary elections. Over the past two days, all of the nine parties that won seats have made their formal recommendations to Rivlin, and he could make his pick at any time.

Netanyahu's Likud party was recommended by 54 members of the Knesset, or parliament, one more than Gantz's Blue and White party. Gantz's group won two more Knesset seats than Likud, leading many analysts to predict that he would get the first chance to form a government. The president has wide latitude in his choice and has made it known that he would like to see the two parties work out an agreement.

His call for a face-to-face meeting led some to hope that a breakthrough is possible, paving the way for a coalition government and avoiding a third election in a year.

"Israelis will feel that if anyone can find a solution, it's President Rivlin," said Jason Pearlman, a former media adviser to Rivlin. "He wants to sit them down and let them sort it out."

Last week's vote, the second in less than five months, left the two leaders, their parties and their ideological blocs nearly equally split. Neither side has the minimum of 61 seats out of Israel's 120-seat parliament to establish a stable government.

The usual horse trading among factions seeking to join a governing coalition was roiled Sunday when a group of Arab parties agreed to back Gantz. It was the first time in almost three decades that the Arab legislators broke with a long-standing boycott of the Israel's government-forming process. Leaders of the group, known as the Joint List, said they were motivated by what they view as Netanyahu's racial incitement against Arab Israelis — roughly 20% of the population — during the campaign, painting them as an enemy and a danger to the country's stability.

In a tweet Sunday, one of the party's leaders, Ahmad Tibi, wrote, "Today history will be made: We'll do what we need to bring down Netanyahu."

When making a recommendation, the leader of the Joint List, Ayman Odeh, told Rivlin that supporting Gantz was the hardest thing he had ever done. Gantz, then chief of the Israeli army, led Israel's 2014 war with the Islamist group Hamas and other militant Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Acting on his orders, Israeli forces devastated large parts of the Palestinian enclave, killing 2,000 people, mostly civilians. Three Arab parliamentarians from the communist Balad party later backed out of supporting Gantz.

Netanyahu condemned the faction's involvement, and Blue and White members distanced themselves from the Joint List endorsement.

Avigdor Liberman, the nationalist party leader who blocked Netanyahu's attempt to form a government after April's election, abstained from recommending either candidate. He has pressed for a coalition between Blue and White and Likud that would squeeze out the small, fringe factions. He called on both leaders to put aside their egos and join forces.

"For now, we are happy to remain in the opposition," he said. His abstention in this phase of the protest does not rule out his participation in a coalition at a later stage.

Gantz has remained largely silent, sticking to his campaign promise not to form a government with Netanyahu because the incumbent faces a series of impending criminal indictments.