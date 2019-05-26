BERLIN — Israel's president says he's shocked by a German official's comment that he wouldn't advise Jews to wear skullcaps in parts of the country, which is drawing mixed reactions at home.
Felix Klein, the government's anti-Semitism commissioner, was quoted Saturday as saying: "I cannot recommend to Jews that they wear the skullcap at all times everywhere in Germany." He didn't elaborate on what places and times might be risky.
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said in a statement Sunday that the statement "shocked me deeply." He added: "We will never submit, will never lower our gaze and will never react to anti-Semitism with defeatism — and expect and demand our allies act in the same way."
