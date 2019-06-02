JERUSALEM — Israel's Supreme Court has issued a ruling allowing the local director of Human Rights Watch to remain in the country while he fights a deportation order.
A lower court in April ordered Omar Shakir to leave the country, saying his activities against Israel's West Bank settlements amount to a boycott of the country. Israeli law bars entry to those who have publicly supported a boycott of Israel or its West Bank settlements.
Shakir, who is a U.S. citizen, had appealed to the court to allow him to stay for the duration of the proceedings.
In Sunday's ruling, the Supreme Court did not set a date, but said the appeal should be heard in the current court year ending July 21.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Sudan security forces kill 1 outside Khartoum's sit-in
Sudanese military officials said Sunday that troops were attempting to remove "drug dealers and other criminals" from an area located near a protest sit-in in the capital, Khartoum. This comes a day after a Sudanese medical union said one person was shot dead by security forces in the same area, located along the banks of the Nile river.
World
Danube water levels drop but not enough to reach sunken boat
Hungarian water management authorities say the Danube River's high water levels, which have stymied efforts to reach a sunken tour boat where 21 missing people could be trapped, are falling.
World
Israeli order against Human Rights Watch director frozen
Israel's Supreme Court has issued a ruling allowing the local director of Human Rights Watch to remain in the country while he fights a deportation order.
World
China blames US for trade dispute, says it won't back down
China issued a report Sunday blaming the United States for the countries' trade dispute and said it won't back down on "major issues of principle," but offered no clarification about what additional steps it might take to up the ante.
World
The Trumps are coming: London ready for controversial visit
It's a unique odd couple: A 93-year-old sovereign who has made a point of keeping her opinions to herself during her long reign is hosting a 72-year-old reality TV star-turned-president who tweets his uncensored thoughts daily to 60 million followers.