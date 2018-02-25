JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says it has opened fire on a Palestinian boat off the Gaza coast, killing one man who was on board.
The military says the boat sailed beyond an Israeli-imposed designated fishing zone, ignoring verbal warnings and warning shots. It says naval forces then opened fire.
The military says one man was killed and two others were taken into custody for questioning.
No further details were immediately available.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Tens of thousands at Jerusalem funeral of influential rabbi
Tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews on Sunday attended the funeral of an influential rabbi in Jerusalem, bring parts of the city to a standstill.
World
EU Commission chief urges Macedonia to resolve name dispute
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker urged Macedonian officials Sunday to resolve a long-standing naming dispute with neighboring Greece so the country can open membership talks with the European Union.
World
Argentina fires on Chinese vessel 'fishing illegally'
Argentina's coast guard said it fired on a Chinese boat illegally fishing in its waters before embarking on an almost eight hour chase to capture it.
World
Christians shutter famous Jerusalem church to protest taxes
The leaders of the major Christian sects in Jerusalem closed the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, built on the traditional site of Jesus' crucifixion and resurrection, for several hours on Sunday to protest an Israeli plan to tax their properties.
World
Warning over possible 'collapse' of refugee system in Mexico
Mexico's National Human Rights Commission has issued a warning over what it calls "the possible collapse of the system for protecting refugees" in the country.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.