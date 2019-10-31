JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says it has struck targets in the Gaza Strip in response to a Palestinian rocket attack.
The army said that tank and aircraft fire struck two Hamas military posts in northern Gaza. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Earlier Thursday, the army said a single rocket was fired toward Israel from Gaza.
There were no reports of damage or injuries on the Israeli side.
Israel says it holds Gaza's Hamas rulers responsible for all fire out of the seaside territory.
