TEL AVIV, Israel — The Israeli military said air raid warning sirens were triggered in Tel Aviv on Thursday.
It was not immediately clear if the city was under attack or if a false alarm had set off the sirens.
Tel Aviv has not been attacked by rocket or missile fire since a 2014 war with Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.
