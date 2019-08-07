JERUSALEM — Israel's National Library has acquired a batch of manuscripts previously unseen by the public belonging to famed German language author Franz Kafka after a lengthy legal saga.

The library showcased the newly obtained Kafka manuscripts, diaries and letters on Wednesday after their arrival from Switzerland.

National Library Director Oren Weinberg says he was glad that after "legal proceedings, many travels and treasure hunts" the collection is now in Jerusalem.

Kafka, a Jew who grew up in Prague in the then-Austro-Hungarian Empire, was barely known when he died in 1924, but rose to literary prominence after Max Brod, his editor, published much of his work posthumously. The remainder was held by Brod's secretary for decades.

Following decisions by Israeli and Swiss courts, the library acquired portions of Brod's cache, including the final batch unveiled Wednesday.