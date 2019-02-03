JERUSALEM — An Israeli official says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will attend an international summit on the Middle East next week in Poland.
The U.S. and Poland are sponsoring the Feb. 13-14 conference, which they say is aimed at promoting peace and security in the region.
The Israeli official who confirmed Netanyahu's participation on Sunday spoke on condition of anonymity because a formal announcement has not been made.
Netanyahu is an outspoken critic of Iran, which was not invited to the conference. Iran has called the gathering an anti-Iran "circus."
Russia has also said it will not attend. The event has also received a lukewarm response from the European Union, whose foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, is also skipping the event.
A final list of participants has not been announced.
