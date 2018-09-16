JERUSALEM — An opposition Israeli lawmaker is calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to dismiss his ambassador to Washington for failing to report sexual assault allegations against a top Netanyahu aide.

Karin Elharrar says Sunday that Ron Dermer should be recalled for not reporting warnings he received about David Keyes, Netanyahu's spokesman to foreign media.

Julia Salazar, a candidate for New York's state senate, accuses Keyes of sexually assaulting her five years ago. Wall Street Journal reporter Shayndi Raice tweeted she too had a "terrible encounter" with Keyes and at least a dozen other women have since come forward.

Keyes denies the allegations, saying all "are deeply misleading and many of them are categorically false."

Dermer confirmed he was warned in late 2016 but did not consider the Keyes harassment allegations criminal.