BERLIN — Israeli President Reuven Rivlin is visiting a Jewish high school in Berlin as part of a three-day trip to Germany.
Rivlin and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier were meeting on Tuesday with students at the Moses Mendelssohn high school that was named after the 18th century German-Jewish philosopher.
Founded in 1778, the school currently has 414 students, about 60% of whom are Jewish.
The school was used by the Nazis as a deportation center for Berlin Jews from 1942-1945.
Rivlin's visit to Germany comes after he and Steinmeier both attended Monday's commemoration at Auschwitz of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Israeli, German presidents visit Jewish school in Berlin
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin is visiting a Jewish high school in Berlin as part of a three-day trip to Germany.
World
'Like I'm trapped': Africans in China lockdown see no escape
The normally bustling supermarket in Wuhan was deserted, looking more foreign than ever. Khamis Hassan Bakari walked the aisles and saw just two other shoppers, and fear sank in.
World
The Latest: South Asia intensifies efforts to halt virus
The Latest on the outbreak of a new virus from China (all times local):
World
Global stocks mixed as China virus worries deepen
European shares and U.S. futures were higher after another day of losses in Asia on Tuesday as worries deepened over the expanding outbreak of a new virus in China.
World
Germany confirms 1st case of new virus from China
A man confirmed as Germany's first case of the new virus that has emerged in central China is believed to have been infected by a Chinese colleague who visited his workplace, authorities said Tuesday.