JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says one of its drones has come under fire in Lebanese airspace.
In a statement, the army said an anti-aircraft missile was "launched over Lebanese territory" toward the drone, but the aircraft was not hit.
Lebanon's state-run National News Agency says a large explosion was heard near the southern town of Nabatiyeh and that Israeli spy aircraft were flying overhead at the time. The area is a stronghold of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.
Israel and Hezbollah are bitter enemies that fought a monthlong war in 2006.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Nigeria lifts ban on 2 prominent humanitarian groups
Nigeria's government has lifted a ban on the operations of two prominent international aid groups after accusing them of providing food and medicines to Boko Haram extremists, which the groups denied.
World
Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot to create fourth-biggest carmaker
Fiat Chrysler and France's PSA Peugeot said Thursday they have agreed to merge to create the world's fourth-largest automaker with enough scale to confront big shifts in the industry, including a race to develop electric cars and driverless technologies.
World
Israeli drone comes under fire over Lebanon
The Israeli military says one of its drones has come under fire in Lebanese airspace.
World
Report: Death toll from Yemen's war hits 100,000 since 2015
A database project that tracks violence says Yemen's civil war has killed more than 100,000 people since 2015.
World
China denies reports of professor spying in Belgium
China said Thursday that reports that a professor leading a Beijing-backed language and culture institute in Belgium was involved in spying are untrue.