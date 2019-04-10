– Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s main rival on Wednesday conceded defeat in Israel’s elections, paving the way for the longtime leader to forge a coalition that could be the most religious and far-right government in the country’s history.

Leaders of the Blue and White party, headed by former military chief Benny Gantz, made the announcement once it appeared there was no way they could secure a majority in Israel’s 120-seat Knesset to form a government.

“We didn’t win this time,” said Yair Lapid, a Blue and White leader, vowing the party would come back fighting in the next election. Speaking after him, Gantz said he would serve Israelis whether he was in the government or not.

“It’s just my first day in the next 10 years that I plan to serve the Israeli public,” he said. “The war is not over.”

Netanyahu’s Likud party and Blue and White are both on track to win 35 seats in Israel’s Knesset, or parliament, with about 97% of the votes tallied. But Netanyahu is the one with the path to a majority coalition.

President Reuven Rivlin said he would wait until next week to gather recommendations from party leaders on who they want to lead the next government, leaving ample time for political jockeying. He will then nominate the leader of the party he thinks will have the best chance at forming a government based on recommendations from the heads of each of the parties.

President Donald Trump, who spoke with the prime minister by phone, congratulated Netanyahu and said it looked like he had “won it in a good fashion.”

“The fact that Bibi won, I think we’ll see some pretty good action in terms of peace,” Trump said at the White House, using Netanyahu’s nickname. “Everybody said you can’t have peace in the Middle East with Israel and the Palestinians. I think we have a better chance with Bibi having won.”

But others disagreed, pointing to the likely makeup of his coalition and his campaign promise to annex settlements in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, which much of the international community see as illegal.

Netanyahu went all out to hold onto power. He forged a deal to ensure right-wing votes were not wasted by pressuring small right-wing parties to run jointly with the extremist Jewish Power party, considered toxic even for many on the right wing of Israeli politics. That far-right slate won five seats in the election and now says it expects to be a “senior partner” in a coalition.

The ultraorthodox Jewish parties, which Netanyahu has long courted, will also make up a larger proportion of the next Knesset than ever before. The two ultraorthodox parties won a total of 16 seats, up from 13 last election.

Netanyahu’s pledge on the settlements was geared toward voters on the Israeli right and in settler communities, and the prime minister will now face pressure to make good. Some of these voters have been frustrated that Netanyahu has not been tougher in confronting Palestinian attacks originating in the Gaza Strip and has not been more aggressive in expanding settlements.

“Netanyahu will be very much beholden to the small right-wing parties,” said Michael Halperin, executive director of the Israel Policy Forum, which supports a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians. “Even if he personally doesn’t want to advance issues of religion and state like annexing the West Bank, he will be under pressure to do so.”