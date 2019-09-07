GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — The Israeli military says it has launched an airstrike hitting Palestinian militants behind an earlier drone attack from the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military says Saturday the drone dropped "what seems to be an explosive device" and damaged an army vehicle near the perimeter fence separating Gaza from Israel.

There were no reports of injuries on the Palestinian side.

On Friday, Israeli forces shot dead two teenagers during regular weekend protests along the volatile fence. Militants in Gaza fired five projectiles into Israel in an apparent response to the deaths.

In the West Bank, meanwhile, an Israeli father and his son were stabbed near the town of Qalqilya. Israeli medical services said the 17-year-old son was in a serious condition. The military says it's examining the incident.