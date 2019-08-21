JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says its aircraft have struck a Hamas naval base in the Gaza Strip after a rocket was fired into southern Israel from the territory.
The military said early Thursday that several targets at the base in southern Gaza City had been hit.
The rocket was the fifth in a week and landed on open ground in southern Israel. There were no reports of injuries.
The tit-for-tat exchange has shattered weeks of a tense calm along the volatile Gaza-Israel border.
Gaza's Hamas rulers say that Israel's slow-moving approach to implementing an unofficial Egyptian-brokered truce aimed at alleviating the enclave's dire living conditions could lead to further escalation.
