JERUSALEM — The head of Israel's air force says it used the next-generation F-35 fighter jet for the first time during a recent mission.

Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin told a conference Tuesday that he believes it is the first time the fighter has been used in the Middle East.

He said the plane had flown over Beirut, and that the air force is just beginning to understand "the huge potential" of the aircraft.

The brief comments released by the military did not say when the mission occurred. Syria and Iran have accused Israel of carrying out a number of airstrikes recently in Syria. On May 10, Israel acknowledged striking a series of Iranian targets in Syria.

Israel was one of the first countries to acquire the U.S.-made warplane, in 2016.