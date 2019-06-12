JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says it has overhauled its air-raid warning system in order to minimize disruptions to the general population.
The army said on Wednesday that it is has divided the country into 1,700 alarm zones, up from the current 255 zones.
Ariel Blitz, head of public preparedness at the military's home front command, says the system will more accurately pinpoint where an incoming rocket is heading.
He says that in Israel's southern region near Gaza — an area that is a frequent target of Palestinian rocket fire — 75% fewer individuals will hear each siren. During past rounds of fighting, nonstop air-raid sirens have heavily disrupted life in the area.
