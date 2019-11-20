JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says it has carried out a "wide-scale" strike on Iranian targets in Syria following a rocket attack on the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights the previous day.
In a statement early Wednesday, the military says fighter jets struck dozens of targets, including surface-to-air missiles, weapons warehouses and military bases.
The military said it also struck positions of the Syrian army after a Syrian air defense missile was fired.
Israel said the rocket attack on the Golan Heights was "further clear proof of the purpose of Iranian entrenchment in Syria."
