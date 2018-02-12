JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says a group of Palestinians attacked two soldiers who mistakenly drove an army vehicle into the West Bank city of Jenin.
The military says one of the soldiers was hospitalized and in moderate condition after a crowd pelted the truck with stones. An M-16 assault rifle was stolen in the incident, it added.
The vehicle was extracted from the city with the cooperation of Palestinian security forces, which are seen in a video circulating online alongside the silver truck attempting to manage the situation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
IS calls on fighters to disrupt Egypt's vote with attacks
A video purportedly by the Islamic State's affiliate in Egypt is calling on its fighters to stage attacks during next month's presidential elections and warning Egyptians to stay away from polling centers.
World
Serbian president visits Croatia amid tensions, protests
The presidents of Croatia and Serbia pledged Monday to work on easing tensions between the two Balkan rivals stemming from their 1990s war, amid protests by Croatian war veterans and nationalists.
World
$88.2B price tag for rebuilding Iraq after Islamic State war
Kuwait on Monday opened a week of conferences seeking aid for rebuilding Iraq after the onslaught of the Islamic State group, seeking tens of billions of dollars for a nation only a generation ago that invaded it.
World
Indonesian court begins trial of Australian man in drug case
An Indonesian court on Monday began the trial of an Australian man who faces possible life imprisonment if convicted of possessing methamphetamine and ecstasy.
World
Workers find both data recorders at Russian plane crash site
Tramping through snowy fields outside Moscow, emergency workers found both flight data recorders from a crashed Russian airliner as they searched Monday for debris and the remains of the 71 passengers and crew who died.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.