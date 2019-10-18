JERUSALEM — Israeli authorities say security personnel have shot and killed a knife-wielding Palestinian at a West Bank checkpoint.
In a statement Friday, the Defense Ministry said the attacker neglected calls to stop and a security officer fired at him.
The incident took place at Te'enim checkpoint near Tulkarem city. There were no injuries among the Israeli forces.
Violence between Israel and the Palestinians has intensified in the West Bank since 2015.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Failed raid against El Chapo's son leaves 8 dead in Mexico
Mexican security forces aborted an attempt to capture a son of imprisoned drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman after finding themselves outgunned in a ferocious shootout with cartel henchmen that left at least eight people dead and more than 20 wounded, authorities said Friday.
World
Faced with protests, Lebanon PM blames own gov't for crisis
Lebanon's prime minister gave his partners in government a 72-hour ultimatum to come up with "convincing" solutions for a rapidly worsening economic crisis, as nationwide protests against the country's entire ruling political class escalated.
World
AP Explains: A look at Mexico's security strategy
A display of armed might by a drug cartel forced Mexican authorities to abandon an attempt to arrest a son of Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzman, leading Mexicans to question President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's security strategy and ask who really runs parts of the country. Here's the situation:
World
Marches and strikes rattle Catalonia amid separatist anger
Masses of flag-waving demonstrators demanding Catalonia's independence and the release from prison of separatist leaders jammed downtown Barcelona on Friday as the northeastern Spanish region endured its fifth straight day of unrest.
World
The Latest: Johnson seeks support for Brexit deal
The Latest on Brexit (all times local):