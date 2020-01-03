– Israelis reacted with muted satisfaction Friday to the killing of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, a man they considered the mastermind behind decades of terrorism directed against their country, even as they braced for potentially deadly retaliation by Iran and its proxies at a time of pitched tension in the region.

Israel's embassies around the world were put on heightened alert, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cut short a visit to Greece to monitor the situation from Jerusalem. Businesses bustled as usual on the morning before the beginning of the sabbath, but officials closed the Hermon ski area, a resort in the Golan Heights that has been targeted in the past by missiles fired from Syria.

Israel's official reaction to Soleimani's killing was restrained so as not to further inflame the moment or imply any Israeli involvement. Netanyahu instructed government officials not to comment but hailed the attack in remarks to reporters.

"Qassem Soleimani is responsible for the death of American citizens and many other innocent people. He was planning more such attacks," Netanyahu said. "President [Donald] Trump deserves all the credit for acting swiftly, forcefully and decisively."

Analysts said Israel was preparing for possible reprisals from any direction, from Iranian-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon in the north to the Gaza Strip in the south, where the ruling Hamas faction and Islamic Jihad cells had long-standing ties to Soleimani.

"Israel has to be on high alert," said Yossi Kupperwasser, a former head of intelligence research for the Israeli army. "These groups are all indebted to Soleimani. They might have to do something to show sympathy for him."

The scope of the threat highlighted the central role that Soleimani, commander of the elite Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, has played in Iran's efforts to extend its influence and spread Islamic revolution around the region. Israelis have long viewed him as the ruthless and capable architect of terrorist infrastructure that surrounds the country, including Iran's swelling presence in Syria and Iraq.

In one of several statements condemning the killing from militant groups, Hamas released a statement praising Soleimani's "major and critical role in supporting Palestinian resistance at all levels."

"On this sad occasion, Hamas condemns the U.S. bullying that creates disputes and upheavals in the region, just to serve the interests of the Israeli occupation," the statement said.

Many Israelis hailed Soleimani's demise.

"He was busy, day in and day out, in promoting terrorist attacks again Israelis and training, arming and financing other groups to do the same," said Kupperwasser. "Obviously, we have no sorrow for him."

Benny Gantz, who is campaigning against the embattled Netanyahu in Israel's upcoming third election in less than a year, called the killing "the appropriate response to anyone responsible for the murder of countless innocent people and for undermining global stability."

It was unclear what effect the developments would have on Israel's dogged political stalemate, although observers said Netanyahu might be relieved for any distraction from his efforts to have parliament shield him from a pending corruption prosecution.

"It could help in the short term if all the headlines aren't about a craven request for immunity," said Chuck Freilich, a former Israeli deputy national security adviser. "If this escalates, it could be a negative."