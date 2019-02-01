TEL AVIV, Israel — Israeli pop star Netta Barzilai who won last year's Eurovision song contest is releasing a new single that reflects the highs and lows in the year since her shock victory shook up her life.

The 26-year-old Barzilai spoke to The Associated Press ahead of the release of her new song "Bassa Sababa" on Friday.

She says the song, which is Hebrew/Arabic slang for "Bummer, that's cool," speaks to the thrills and challenges of her past year.

Barzilai's signature chicken dance and catchy pop anthem inspired by the #MeToo movement, "Toy," catapulted her to Eurovision fame last year, transforming her into a national celebrity. The official YouTube video has racked up over 100 million views in the last year.

Since the win, she has found her role both terrifying and empowering.