JERUSALEM — Israel is reopening a key border crossing with the Gaza Strip weeks after it was closed amid a surge in violence with the Islamic militant group Hamas.
Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday that the reopening of the Kerem Shalom crossing after nearly two weeks was "a clear message to residents of the Strip: quiet pays and violence doesn't pay."
The eased restrictions come as Egypt attempts to broker a lasting cease-fire.
Recent weeks have seen Israel and Hamas reach the brink of serious conflict after months of protests against the decade-old Israeli and Egyptian blockade of the Palestinian territory.
At least 164 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire, including 121 protesters. During that time, a Gaza sniper killed an Israeli soldier.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.