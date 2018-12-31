TEL AVIV, Israel — Hundreds of people have bid a final farewell to renowned Israeli author Amos Oz at a memorial service in Tel Aviv.
Oz, a leading figure in Israel's now-struggling peace movement, passed away on Friday at the age of 79, after a battle with cancer.
Oz was revered by Israel's dovish left wing as an eloquent and outspoken advocate of peace with the Palestinians.
President Reuven Rivlin, as well as leading left-wing politicians, stage actors and other cultural figures attended Monday's service. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas sent a message expressing condolences.
Oz wrote dozens of books, including a well-received 2002 memoir, and won numerous literary prizes in a half-century career.
He's to be buried later Monday at Kibbutz Hulda, the communal farm in central Israel where he lived for many years.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.