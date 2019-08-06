JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says it has arrested three Palestinians suspected of involvement in a Hamas plot to carry out a bombing in Jerusalem.
The arrests came after Shin Bet, Israel's internal security agency, announced Tuesday it had busted a Hamas cell in the West Bank that was planning the attack.
According to Shin Bet, Hamas operatives in the West Bank city of Hebron were also plotting attacks against Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's Western-backed Palestinian Authority.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement in response to the announcement that "our enemies should know that our long arms reach anyone who attempts to hurt us."
