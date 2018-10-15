JERUSALEM — The Israeli government has approved plans to expand a Jewish settlement in the volatile West Bank city of Hebron.
Sunday's decision approved $6.1 million to finance the construction of new housing, day care facilities and parks for the Hezekiya quarter in part of a former Israeli military base. It would be the first expansion of the area in 16 years.
Hebron, the West Bank's largest city, is a frequent flashpoint of violence. Several hundred hard-line Jewish settlers live in heavily fortified enclaves amid tens of thousands of Palestinians.
Peace Now, an anti-settlement watchdog group, says the planned construction faces a number of legal challenges that could stall it for over a year.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.